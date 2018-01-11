logo

Obituary

Gary Cecil ‘Cowboy’ Daugherty

Staff Reports • Today at 1:45 PM

Funeral services for Mr. Daugherty will be held Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 at 3 p.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 from 1-4 p.m. and again Sunday from 1 p.m. until the service in the Partlow Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow services in Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Mr. Daugherty, age 63, of Lebanon, unexpectedly departed Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 for his rodeo in the sky. 

He is survived by his parents, Cecil and Sharline Daugherty; sister, Gail King; brothers, David (Lynn) Daugherty, Jeff Daugherty; nieces, Brandy King, Kelly Steele, Katie (Grant) Denney; nephews, Heath Daugherty, Paul Baskin; and great-nieces, Madison King and Kaitlyn Steele. 

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obit line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

