Patricia Rhea Dodd

Pat Dodd passed away Jan. 9, 2018 at age 73.

Pallbearers will be Bryan Montgomery, Joel Thacker, Stanley Dodd, Seth McKinney, David Collinsworth and James Rhea Clemmons Jr.

Mrs. Dodd is survived by her husband of 51 years, Robert Wayne Dodd; son, Matthew (Laura) Dodd; grandchildren, Luke Dodd, Abbie Dodd; siblings, Lynn (David) Collingsworth, James Rhea Clemmons Jr., Gigi Clemmons, Larry (Kelly) Clemmons; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her son, Robert Wayne Dodd Jr.; daughter, Chrissa Leanne Dodd; and parents, James Rhea and Mary Winter Clemmons.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the West Haven Baptist Church building fund.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

