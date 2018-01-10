Jimmy Anderson Davis

Mr. Davis, age 73, of Donelson, passed away Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Gilliam A. Davis and Rena Bell Underwood Davis; and sister, Penny Davis.

He is survived by his daughter, Christy Dawn (Steven Lee) Davis; brothers, Floyd S. (Nancy) Davis, Kenneth Wayne (Patricia) Davis, William Arthur Davis; sister, Martha Gail Davis; special friends, Jane Morrow, Brian Morrow; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Mr. Davis was a retired facility vehicle repair manager for Clover Bottom and a security guard with G4S.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obituary line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

