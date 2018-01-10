Cherry Joe Jenkins

Mr. Jenkins, age 65, formerly of Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Jenkins (Sam) Smith; infant sister, Linda Sue Smith; and niece, Amber Nicole Smith.

He is survived by his sister, Thelma Sue Likens; brothers, Sammy Smith, Charles (Lori) Smith; aunt, Geraldine Tomerlin; nieces, Wendy Sue Fille, Shelby Anderson; nephews, Samuel Likens, Conner Smith; special caregiver and cousin, Mike Cawthon; and many other loving cousins and family members.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obituary line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

