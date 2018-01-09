Ryan Neal Thomas

Mr. Thomas, age 33, of Lebanon, died Jan. 7, 2018.

Ryan attended Global Vision Bible Church and was 2003 graduate of Wilson Central High School.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gene “Lightning” Thomas, Ora Dee Thomas Denney and Claude Lane.

He is survived by his parents, Rodney and Debbie Thomas; sisters, Rachel (Niel) Minor, Rebekah (Justin) Smith; grandmother, Lois Lane; nieces and nephew, Alyssa Thomas, Colby Minor, Addalyn Minor, Annsley Minor and Alaynna Minor; and his pet, Dawg “Doggers.”

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Global Vision Bible Church at 2060 Old Lebanon Dirt Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.

Arrangements are by Bond Memorial Chapel at N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive in Mt. Juliet, 615-773-2663, obit line 615-641-2663, bondmemorial.com.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.