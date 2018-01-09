Robert Charles Stover

Mr. Stover, age 65, of Murfreesboro, passed away Saturday Jan. 6, 2018.

Born March 26, 1952 in Reading, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Robert Stover. He is also preceded in death by a sister, Anne Alsup; and a nephew, Ray Alsup. He was a Yeoman in the U.S. Navy.

Mr. Stover is survived by his mother, Mary Lou Stover; brothers, Jerry Stover, Ronald Stover; sisters, Cathy Rauenzahn, Chrissy Stover, Dianne Stover; and nieces and nephews, Brianna, Tracey, Bob, Michael, Sarah and Cassy.

The Stover family requests house plants and flower bulbs be sent to remember their loving son, brother and uncle.

Murfreesboro Funeral Home is honored to serve the Stover family, murfreesborofuneralhome.com.

