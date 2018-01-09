Mary Ellen Priest

Mrs. Priest, age 80, of Lebanon, passed away Monday, Jan. 8, 2018.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Floyd Edward Tillman and Cora Eva Hopkins Tillman; brother, Charles Tillman; husband, Michael Priest; and children, Sandy Shillings, Vicki Rowe and Robert Priest.

She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Jones, of Pleasant Shade, Michelle (Dr. Bill) Robertson, of Lebanon; grandchildren, Bobby Rabenau, Stephen (Lovely) Priest, Stephanie (Patrick) Williams, Kier Priest, Brad Bolerjack, Jayme (Terry) Parker, Rebecca Robertson, William Robertson, James Robertson, Noah Robertson; and great-grandchildren, Tyaira and Kyaira Priest, Kyle and Taylor Williams, Katlyn and Cayden Bolerjack, Leslie Poole, Ethan and Jordan Parker.

Mrs. Priest was a member of College Hills Church of Christ, a fixed-base operator with the Lebanon Municipal Airport and a homemaker.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obituary line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

