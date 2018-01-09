Mamie Crutchfield

Mrs. Crutchfield, age 68, passed away Jan. 5, 2018 at Tennova Healthcare in Lebanon.

She is survived by her very devoted husband, Robert L. Crutchfield; children, Robert L. Crutchfield Jr., Marva (Andrew) Steverson, Timothy L. (Triste) Crutchfield Sr., Jeffery (Verena) Crutchfield, Roderick (Michelle) Crutchfield Sr., Michael Crutchfield Sr.; 14 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Joe W. (Louvenia) Spickard, Donald (Annie) Spickard, Pastor Robert (Cassie) Spickard; sisters, Mary Copeland, Martha McClenon; and many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Arrangements are entrusted to J.C. Hellum Funeral Home at 107 Stokes St. in Lebanon, 615-444-4558.

