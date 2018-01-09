Dorothy Dean Davis

Mrs. Davis, age 78, of Watertown, died Saturday evening, Jan. 6, 2018 at Tennova Healthcare in Lebanon.

Dorothy was born Sept. 23, 1939, daughter of the late Valter and Eliza Ashford Anderson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph B. Davis; son, Ricky Lynn Davis; and a brother, T.J. Anderson.

Dorothy was a retired cafeteria worker and custodian at Watertown Elementary School.

She is survived by her son, Jimmy Davis, and his wife, Judy, of Watertown; grandchildren, Amanda (Jacob) Oliver, of Watertown, Aaron (Beth) Monroe, of Norene; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Hannah, Brook, Emma and Jonathan; sisters, Frances Smith, of Lebanon, Annie Ashford, of Watertown; brothers, Billy (Mollie) Anderson, of Watertown, Wayne Anderson, of Alexandria; and nieces and nephews. Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.

