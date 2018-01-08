Joe Lloyd Mabry

Mr. Mabry, 79, passed away Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. He was born Aug. 16, 1938 and a member of Lebanon Masonic Lodge No. 98.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Mabry; daughters, Rhonda Trotter, Felicia Mabry; granddaughters, Benita Williams, Tristen (Brandon) Hart; grandsons, Justin Mabry, Ethan Mabry; great-granddaughters, Skyler Morgan, Felicity Morgan; and niece, Ann Mabry.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Cordell and Edith Mabry; and brother and sister-in-law, Don (Robbie) Mabry.

Wilson County Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens is in charge of arrangements.

