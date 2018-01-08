logo

Obituary

Doris Tomlinson Oliver

Staff Reports • Today at 12:27 PM

Funeral services for Mrs. Oliver will be held Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 at 1 p.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Brother Rick Burns officiating. Interment will follow in Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Tony, Keith, Tim and Eli Tomlinson, Don Cornwell and Travis Campbell. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. and Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home.

Mrs. Oliver, age 80, of Lebanon, passed away Jan. 7, 2018. 

She was the daughter of the late Eugene Tomlinson and Willie Mai Edwards Tomlinson. She worked for Precision Rubber for 41 years. She was a member of Cedar Creek Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Willie Clay “Shorty” Oliver; two sons, Clayton E. Oliver, Eddie D. Oliver; sister, Lorie Blackburn; two brothers, Kenny Tomlinson, Ray Allen (Tommie Rae) Tomlinson; nieces and nephews, Kelsey and Katie Blackburn, Tim (Carolyn) Tomlinson, Keith (Kim) Tomlinson, Anita (Don) Cornwell, Tony (Janet) Tomlinson; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, ligonbobo.com.

