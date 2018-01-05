Joe Ewing Sanders

Joe Sanders passed away Jan. 4, 2018 at age 82.

Mr. Sanders is survived by his wife of 54 years, Linda Taylor; siblings, Ernest (Ann) Sanders, Margaret Turner; nephew, Timmy Smith; and numerous other nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Houston and Lillian Hudson Sanders; brothers, Calvin, James Clarence, Willie Ray and Herbert Sanders; and sister, Nannie Lou Smith.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

