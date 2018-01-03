Linda Robinson

Mrs. Robinson, age 76, of Watertown, died Tuesday evening, Jan. 2, 2018 at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage.

Born Apr. 13, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Herman Howell Patterson and Louise Thomas Patterson and was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Thomas Robinson Sr.; and a son, Franklin Thomas Robinson Jr.

Linda is survived by her sons, Jimmy Robinson, and his wife, Sherri, of Greenbriar, Jeff Robinson; five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, Lewis (Joyce) Patterson, of Watertown, Lawrence (Debbie) Patterson, of Watertown, Lane (Connie) Patterson, of Brentwood; and eight nieces and nephews.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.