Emily Gayle McQuary-Will

Ms. McQuary-Will, age 34, of Watertown, passed away Jan. 1, 2018, at her home.

A 2001 graduate of Smith County High School, she attended Cumberland University and was a member of AOI Phi. She attended Fall Creek Baptist Church and worked as a customer service representative for Deluxe Strategic Sourcing.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Douglas and Myrtle McQuary, Charlie and Thelma Shipper and Boss and Lorene Shipper.

She is survived by her daughter, Eva Rose Will; mother and stepfather, Janet and Charlie Hall; father, Douglas McQuary; brother, Trey (C.J.) McQuary; his children, Logan, Addison and Carson; special friends, Tina and Michael Bush, Karen Johnson, Kari and Kyle Johnson and Emma McQuary; stepsister, Chasity (Mike) Daniels; their children, Sierra and Cheyenne; aunts and uncles, Charline (Edwin) Smith, Don (Laleta) Shipper, James Lowe (Joann) Shipper, Evelyn (Herbert) Davis, Neal (Oleta) Shipper, Tina (Al) Roberts, Ann (Jeff) Raines; and great-aunts, Emma Corbitt and Christine Johnson.

Honorary pallbearers will be Johnny and Jimmy Blooms, Brandon Murphy and employees of Deluxe Strategic Sourcing Nashville. Active pallbearers will be Donald, William, Clint, Nathan Shipper, Herbie and Adam Davis, Kyle Johnson and Timmy Goolsby.

Memorials may be made to the education fund established for Eva Rose Will at CedarStone Bank.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, ligonbobo.com.

