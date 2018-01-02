Virgil Bane

Mr. Bane, age 78 of Lebanon, died Sunday afternoon, Dec. 31, 2017 at his residence.

Born March 23, 1939 in Statesville, he was the son of the late Ardle and Lottie Jaco Bane and was preceded in death by his sister, Hazel Williamson; and brothers, Goble and Alton Bane.

Virgil was a member of Hurricane Baptist Church and retired from TRW Ross Gear with 36 years of service.

Virgil is survived by Myra Bane; son, Richard Bane, and his wife, Wisa; daughter, Melissa Robinson, and her husband, Andy, and children, Drew, Carrie and Peyton, all of Lebanon; brother, Robert Bane, of Watertown; and nieces and nephews.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.

