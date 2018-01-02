Shelby Ray Duncan Sr.

Ray Duncan Sr., of Watertown, passed away Dec. 31, 2017 at age 81.

Mr. Duncan was an automobile mechanic.

He is survived by his children, Cindy Rodgers, Ray (Jo Ann) Duncan Jr.; grandchildren, Joey Ray (Virginia) Duncan, Rachel McQuarry; and great-grandson, Austin Ray Duncan.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Burnett Duncan; parents, Petree and Vada Duncan; brother, Clarance Hall Duncan; sisters, Velma Duncan, Clara Lee Lentz, Minnie Vee Russell; son-in-law, Paul Rodgers; and granddaughter, Brandy Rodgers. Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

