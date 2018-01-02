Harold Richard ‘George’ Totzke Jr.

Mr. Totzke, age 54, of Lebanon, died Jan. 2, 2018.

George was a member of Faith Lutheran Church. He loved his family and friends, was a Nashville Predators fan and enjoyed collecting baseball cards. George was raised in Bridgman, Michigan and always considered it “home.” He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Richard Totzke Sr.

He is survived by his mother, Charlene Totzke; sister, Kim Totzke; brother-in-law, Lars Feese; and nephew, Vincent Farr.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church at 1655 W. Main St., Lebanon, TN 37087.

Arrangements are by Bond Memorial Chapel at N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive in Mt. Juliet, 615-773-2663, obit line 615-641-2663, bondmemorial.com.

