Charles Everett ‘Chuck’ Hensley

Mr. Hensley, age 61, of Lascassas, passed into Heaven's gates Saturday morning, Dec. 30, 2017 at his residence.

Born Jan. 31, 1956 in Corbin, Kentucky, he was the son of the late William Everett Hensley and Alice Louise Hill Hensley.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Angela; and sisters-in-law, Dianna Caraway and Cathy Walker, and their families.

He was a member of the Church of God – Family Worship Center in Murfreesboro. Chuck and Angela were in the antique and gift business for 25 years with Heartbreak Ridge General Store in Lebanon and Angela's Gift's and More and Angela's Gifts, both in Murfreesboro.

Memorials may be made to Ziggy's Tree Wildlife Rehabilitation Center or the charity of your choice.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.

