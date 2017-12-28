Lavena Jane Jobe

Mrs. Jobe, age 88, went to be with the Lord on Dec. 14, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Fletcher Jobe; and son, Robert Jobe.

She is survived by her four children, Lynda (Butch) Arnold, Diane Thompson, Michael Jobe, Bruce Jobe; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Her goodness and caring spirit was evident in the way she loved others. She will be greatly missed.

