Paulette Elliott Bowling

Mrs. Bowling, age 71, of Lebanon, died Dec. 26, 2017.

Mrs. Bowling was preceded in death by her father and her mother, Alice Davis Elliott. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Windford L. “PeeWee” Bowling, Sr., and her sister, Patricia Tillery.

She is survived by her son, W. Lee (Mia) Bowling Jr.; daughter, Wendy Brady; and grandchildren, Lauren Bowling, Windford Bowling III and Wyatt Bowling.

Bond Memorial Chapel at N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive in Mt. Juliet is in charge of arrangements, 615-773-2663, obit line 615-641-2663, bondmemorial.com.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.