Edward Lynn Johnson

Pallbearers will be Danny Johnson, Francisco Gonzolas, Luke and Dale Brewington, Daniel Watts and Jason Stewart. Honorary pallbearers will be Terry Brewington, Brent Bowen, Jackie Watts and James Wilson.

Mr. Johnson, age 79, of Lebanon, died Friday morning, Dec. 22, 2017 at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.

Born March 18, 1938, he was preceded in death by his father, Roy Hayden Johnson; mother and stepfather, Irene and Herbert Parker; daughter, Janice Marie Johnson; son, Daniel Goolsby; grandchildren, Angel and Heather Johnson; great-granddaughter, Alexis Watts; sisters, Joyce Wooden, Betty Guthrie; and brothers, Jerry Johnson, J.C. and Bobby Parker. He was a former employee of Fortune Plastics and a retired commerical truck driver.

Lynn is survived by his wife, Patricia Clark Johnson; children, Sharon (Brent) Bowen, of Lebanon, Ava (Terry) Brewington, of Elmwood, Teresa (Jackie) Watts, of Lebanon, Danny (Shannon) Johnson, of Lebanon, Jennifer (James) Wilson, of Spencer; 15 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; brother, Jimmy (Carol) Johnson of Peoria, Illinois; sister, Yvonne (Robert) Sanders, of Rome; sister-in-law, Pat Johnson, of Lebanon; nieces; and nephews.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.

