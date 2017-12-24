Patricia Welty Lord

Mrs. Lord, age 94, of Westerville, Ohio, passed away Dec. 17, 2017 peacefully with her family by her side.

Born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and raised in Lebanon, where she met her husband, Oscar Louis Lord Jr., who was on maneuvers with the Second Army before World War II, Patti was employed at Sewart Air Force Base in Smyrna and attended Cumberland University. After the war, they raised a family with stops in Philadelphia, Youngstown, Ohio, Lebanon and Westerville, Ohio. Most important was that of being a mother to six children, three boys and three girls, whom will miss her immensely. Patti was a member of Church of Messiah in Westerville, Ohio for 53 years. She wrote the check for the first Genoa Township fire truck while serving as Genoa Township clerk. Patti volunteered at Saint Ann’s Hospital in the gift shop for more than 30 years and Children’s Hospital in Twig. She and Oscar supported Otterbein University O Club and activities.

She is preceded in death by her parents, William Welty and Bernice T. Welty; brother, Neil T. (Buddy) Welty; sister, Evelyn (Carl A.) Baker; son-in-law, Thomas Barnhard; son-in-law, Douglas Losey; and the love of her life, Oscar Louis Lord Jr.

She is survived by her son, USAF Retired Gen. Lance (Beccy) Lord; daughter, Melinda Barnhard; son, Oscar Louis (Cheryl) Lord III; daughter, Pattybeth Losey; daughter, Amanda (Mike) Rose; son, Christian W. (Marcia) Lord; grandchildren, Melissa (Tim) Storch, Howard Raymond (Mischelle) Reece Jr., Jason (Jennifer) Lord, Joshua (Sara) Lord, Shannon (Jason) Krakovich, Samantha (Mark) Nuzum, Oscar (Sara) Lord IV, Shane (Gisela) Watkinson, Amanda Watkinson, Andrew (Jerrica) Rose, Joseph (Chelsea) Lord, Nathan (Caitlin) Lord, Kristen (Chris) DAndrea, Shelley (Ogi) Karabatkovic; great-grandchildren, Bethany (Tony) Peak, Kathleen Conley, Melanie Conley, Marley Mitchell, Manny Norwood, Matthew, Abigail and Lucas Lord, Ryland Reece, Chloe and Addison Watkinson, Olivia and Lyla Lord, Oliver Karabatkovic, Cora DAndrea, Maximus Krakovich; great-great-grandchild, Shelby Peak; sister-in-law, Evelyn Welty Lea; and many loving nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Otterbein O Club in care of Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio, Church of Messiah in Westerville, Ohio or Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

Condolences may be made at morelandfuneralhome.com.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.