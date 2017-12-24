James Andrew Buhler

Mr. Buhler, age 71, of Lebanon, passed away Dec. 22, 2017.

A native of Wilson County, he was the son of the late Robert Earl Buhler and Ella Lorraine Hobbs Buhler. He was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church and retired from TRW Ross Gear. He was a U.S. Army veteran who served during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Wilson County Sportsman’s Club.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Buhler was preceded in death by brother, Bob Buhler; and niece, Brooke Jones.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Connie Gibbs Buhler; three sons, James Michael Buhler, Jarrod Andrew (Kristie) Buhler, James Daniel Buhler; five grandchildren, Gage, Brayson, Dalton, Kason and Bronx Buhler; brother, Alex (Charlene) Buhler; five sisters, Janie (Roger) Ray, Julia, Betsy and Diana Buhler and Anne (Victor) Tuck.

Active pallbearers will be Corey and Ty Buhler, Brian and Greg Metcalf, Josh Richardson, Clay Buhler, Nick Ray, Donnie Gibbs, Donnie Jackson and Joe Goode. Honorary pallbearers will be former co-workers of TRW, Jim Goodall and Jim Major.

Special thanks goes to WEMA, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office and Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, ligonbobo.com.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.