William Thomas Bennett

Mr. Bennett, 69, passed away, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017.

Born Aug. 19, 1948, he was the son of the late Arelious “Gobb” Bennett and Van Darious (Sensing) Bennett.

William was retired from the TVA, where he was a production supervisor at the electric plant in Gallatin. Toward the end of his career, his responsibilities included the training of newer employees at the plant. William was also a Vietnam-era veteran of the Air Force. In his free time, William was an avid NASCAR fan and especially enjoyed following Dale Earnhardt Jr.

He is survived by his two sons, William T. Bennett II, of Lebanon, Terry B. Bennett, of Hartsville; two sisters, Shirley Hines, of Woodbury, Joyce Boner, of Crossville; his wife, Linda D. Bennett, of Lucedale, Mississippi; and six grandchildren, Wyatt, Abigail, Roman, Katie, Ashley and Nikki.

Cole & Garrett Funeral Home in Goodlettsville is in charge of arrangements.

