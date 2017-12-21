James Albert Garvin Sr.

James Garvin Sr., of Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017 at age 84.

Pallbearers will be Tyler Garvin, Jordan McClain, Caleb Thorne, James Garvin Jr. and Jimmy Garvin. Honorary pallbearer will be Ed Maxwell.

Mr. Garvin was born July 30, 1933 in Nashville. He retired from Nashville Electric Service, where he worked as a lineman and shop foreman, after 33 years. He loved duck hunting, living on the lake and enjoying family and friends. He leaves them with many wonderful memories.

Mr. Garvin is survived by his spouse, Joyce Christian Garvin; two sons, James (TaJuana) Garvin Jr., Jimmy Garvin; granddaughter, Brianna Garvin; grandson, Tyler Garvin; and sister, Janie (Dorris) Walker.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Price and Lillie Boner Garvin.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

