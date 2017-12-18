Deiadra Kay ‘Deede’ Anderson

Ms. Anderson, age 44, of Lebanon, died Dec. 17, 2017.

Deede was a member of the Pointe Church. She attended Wilson County Schools. Deede was preceded in death by her grandparents, Vestal and Nota Robbins and Earl and Evelyn Anderson. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Jeffrey Philip “Jeff” Anderson.

She is survived by her parents, Philip and Joyce Anderson; several aunts; uncles; cousins; special friends, Tina Mundy, Samantha Smith, Sydney Seat; and special caregivers, Michelle Johnson and LaQuita Collier.

The family would also like to especially thank the staff of Alive Hospice for the love and care they gave to Deede.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to the Pointe Church Special Ministry Program at 109 Morningside Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.

Bond Memorial Chapel at N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive in Mt. Juliet is in charge of arrangements, 615-773-2663, obit line 615-641-2663, bondmemorial.com.

