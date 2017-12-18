Charles Huston Taylor Jr.

Mr. Taylor, age 47, of Watertown, died Saturday morning, Dec. 16, 2017 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro. He was born Feb. 26, 1970 in Nashville and was preceded in death by his mother, Gloria Faye Paris Martin.

Bud is survived by his wife, Kristy Morton, of Watertown; son, Jordan Chase Taylor, of Alexandria; father and stepmother, Charles and Barbara Taylor, of Watertown; sisters, Teresa (Jerry) Merryman, of Smithville, Kelly Stuart, of Indiana; brother, Chad Taylor, of Watertown; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

Bud enjoyed training horses and was an accomplished roper. He worked as a builder and in construction as an equipment operator.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.

