Phyllis Mason McCullough

Mrs. McCullough, age 75, of Lebanon, passed away Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017 at Quality Care.

Born April 23, 1942 in White County, she is the daughter of the late William Neal Mason and Mae Gribble Mason. She was co-owner of the former McCullough Office Supply and Art Gallery. She was a member of the College Hills Church of Christ. She was also a member of the Martha Gaston Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Lebanon Jaycees and the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Jo Mason.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Jimmy Chilton McCullough; daughter, Lynn (Brock) Bingham; grandson, Chilton McCullough Bingham; sister, Jean (Forest) Smith; and a brother, Richard (Linda) Mason.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.

