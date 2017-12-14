Nancy Joan Daniels

Nancy Daniels passed away Dec. 13, 2017 at age 84.

Mrs. Daniels was a teacher’s assistant for Ken Crest Center and Elwyn Center for special needs adults and children. She also served as a director at Fellowship Farms in Pennsylvania. She was a homemaker, loved gardening, crafting, painting, water aerobics and cooking.

She is survived by her children, Susan (Paul) Casner, James E. (Karin) Daniels, David A. (Liz) Daniels; grandchildren, Amanda Daniels, Derek (Tiffany) Daniels, Jamie (Michael) Cooney, Brian Casner, Jesse Daniels, Nicholas Daniels; great-grandchildren, Clayton Daniels, Bella Daniels, Eldon Baldwin, Graceson Baldwin, Chase Attkisson, Michael Cooney, Jacob Cooney,Jordan Cooney, Matthew Cooney, Landon Daniels; and sister-in-law, Nancy D. Stephens.

She is preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. James A. Daniels; father, Raymond B. Stephens; mother, Myrtle F. Stephens; brother, the Rev. Richard D. Stephens; and an infant brother.

Memorial donations may be made to the Faith Lutheran Church Columbarium Fund at 1655 W. Main St., Lebanon, TN 37087.

Arrangements are by Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon, 615-444-9393.

