John Hugh Johnson

Mr. Johnson, age 61, of Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at Tennova Healthcare in Lebanon.

Born Jan. 13, 1956 in Wilson County, he is the son of the late James Douglas and Muriel Evans Johnson Sr. He was a 1974 graduate of Lebanon High School and was Cumberland Presbyterian in belief. He had worked at the Tennessee Woolen Mill in well drilling and was a truck driver for Horizon Concrete.

He is survived by his two stepsons, Josh Tidwell, Joseph Tidwell; step-granddaughter, Avinna Lexie Tidwell; sister, Patty (Richard) Duch; two brothers, James (Cindy) Johnson Jr., Joe C. Johnson; and several nieces and nephews.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.

