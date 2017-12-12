Shirley Posey Plaisance

Mrs. Plaisance, age 74, of Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017 at her home.

Born Aug. 30, 1943 in West Point, Georgia, she is the daughter of the late James Plaisance and Lorene Baker Plaisance Hurst. She was a homemaker and volunteered at Joseph’s Storehouse. She attended Loves Way Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Chad Plaisance; and two brothers, Hugh Posey and James Posey Jr.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Lawrence Plaisance; two children, Bruce Plaisance, Veronica Plaisance; and five grandchildren, Chrystal Hale, Elric Sullivan, Colby Schanzbach, Joshua Plaisance and Lily Plaisance.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.

