Helen Anna Johnson

Helen Johnson passed away Nov. 25, 2017 at age 99.

She is survived by her children, Lawrence, Dorothy, Dennis and Michael; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Albert; parents, William and Emily Pleta Durant; and sister, Thelma.

Helen was born April 13, 1918 in Philadelphia Pennsylvania. She had one sister, Thelma. She grew up during the Great Depression, extremely poor in material goods, but very rich in friends. She married Albert Johnson on Oct. 12, 1940 and had four children. Most of her life was spent in New Jersey and Delaware and her later years in Tennessee.

Arrangements are by Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon, 615-444-9393.

