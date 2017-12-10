logo

Obituary

Kenneth Earl Cunningham

Staff Reports • Today at 4:18 PM

Funeral services for Mr. Cunningham will be held Monday, Dec. 11, 2017 at 11 a.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon with Brother Terry Cathey and Brother Jason Harlin officiating. Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Mark Lannom, Tommy McGee, Jessie Harvey, Jimmy Reed, Terry Trice and Phillip Underwood. Visitation was Sunday from 3-7 p.m. and will be Monday after 10 a.m. at Ligon & Bobo.

Mr. Cunningham, age 85, of Lebanon, passed away Dec. 8, 2017. 

He was raised in the Norene community of Wilson County, the son of the late Troy and Ludie Turner Cunningham. He was a graduate of Watertown High School and attended Cumberland University and Middle Tennessee State University. A U.S. Army veteran, he was stationed at Fort Knox during the Korean War. He was a nursing assistant at the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center and, after retiring, worked for John Freeman delivering auto parts. He was a member of Barton’s Creek Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Myra Jarrell Cunningham; sister, Evelyn Lannom; two nieces, Vicky (Terry) Trice, Claudia (Tommy) McGee; nephew, Mark (Angie) Lannom; and several great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.