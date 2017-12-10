logo

Obituary

Dorris C. Parker

Staff Reports • Today at 4:21 PM

The funeral service for Mr. Parker, conducted by Pastor Scott Gillon, is Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. The family will be receiving friends Wednesday from noon until the service. Interment in Wilson County Memorial Gardens will follow the service.

Dorris Parker passed away Dec. 7, 2017 at age 83.

Pallbearers will be Joe Huffman, David Edgin, Joel Donnell, Blake Edgin, Chad Hibdon, and Dustin Hibdon. Honorary pallbearers will be T.C. Beard, Bill Beard, Mike Baugh, Wes Abell, Vincent Johnson, Roger Nixon and Adam Rowland.

Mr. Parker is survived by his daughters Kimberley (Joe) Huffman, Cheryl (David) Edgin; grandchildren, Kayla (Greg) Bearringer, Blake (Harlee) Edgin; and great-grandchild Jackson Bearringer. 

He is preceded in death by his wife, Marion C. Parker; parents, Marvin and Bessie Parker; sister, Dean Foster; brother-in-law, Roscoe Foster; and grand-dog, Princess Parker. 

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

