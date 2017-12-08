Marlene Jean Knight

Marlene Knight passed away Dec. 7, 2017 at age 57.

Ms. Knight was a waitress at Waffle House on South Cumberland Street in Lebanon.

She is survived by her daughter, Shannon (Jeffery) Stacey; grandchildren, Christian Bickford, Gavin Grantham; father, Malcolm Follansbee; siblings, Mark (Elaine) Follansbee, Marie Creasey, Peter Follansbee, Michael Follansbee; best friend, Dawn Cunningham Winford; the Waffle House family; and Launch Point Church family.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Marjorie Brown Follansbee; nephew, Christopher Follansbee; and best friend, Johnny Stacy.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

