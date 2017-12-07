Brenda Joyce Moss

Mrs. Moss, age 71, of Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Betty Potter; infant daughter, Angela Lynn; and brother, Edwin Potter Jr.

She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Sam B. Moss; sister, Pat (Bob) Greathouse; dear friends, Rita Roberts and Mable Yarber; and beloved cat, Thumper.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obit line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

