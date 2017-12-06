Edna Joyce Netherton

Mrs. Netherton, age 82, of Nashville, died Tuesday evening, Dec. 5, 2017 at Skyline Medical Center.

Born June 23, 1935 in Nashville, she was the daughter of the late Clyde A. and Mary Miller Morgan and was preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters.

Edna was a 38-year employee of H.G. Hills and a member of Jackson Park Church of Christ.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Netherton; daughter, Donna Wright; grandson, Robert Julian Wright, all of Nashville; sister-in-law, Corinne Hill, of Watertown; and nieces and nephews.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.

