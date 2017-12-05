Sarah Katherine Lieb Wallace

Mrs. Wallace, a resident of Huntsville, Alabama, passed away in peace Dec. 5, 2017 at Hospice Family Care in Huntsville, Alabama.

She was born Jan. 28, 1941 in Chattanooga to Allen Edward Lieb and Stella Thomas Lieb.

Kathy graduated from Chattanooga High School in 1958. She graduated from the University of Chattanooga in 1962 as an art major and was a member of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority, Beta Beta Chapter. She attended the First Baptist Church during the time she lived in Chattanooga. She also taught for a short period of time at Red Bank Junior High School.

Kathy is survived by her husband of 54 years, Charles Coleman Wallace; her four daughters, Rebecca Elizabeth Wallace, of Phoenix, Arizona, Deborah Elaine Wallace Davis, of Knoxville, Mary Katherine Wallace Moore, of Atlanta, Jane Ellen Wallace, of Philadelphia; their spouses, Charles Michael Davis and William Giles Moore; five grandchildren, Charles Coleman Davis, Michael Andrew Davis, Ava Elaine Davis, Samuel Allen Moore, Erin Patricia Moore; her brother, Allen Edward Lieb Jr., of New York City; sister, Mary Thomas Lieb Kennedy, of Panama City Beach, Florida and their families; and numerous nieces and nephews of the Wallace and Lieb families.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Bailey Cove Branch Library Building Fund in Huntsville, Alabama.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, partlowchapel.com.

