Melissa Ann Snyder

Ms. Snyder, age 26, of Lebanon, died Sunday morning, Dec. 3, 2017 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville.

Born Aug. 30, 1991, she was the daughter of Teresa Robinson Snyder and the late Timothy Matthew Snyder and was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jimmy Robinson and Homer and Marie Snyder.

Melissa was a 2010 graduate of Lebanon High School and was employed at Lebanon Health and Rehab.

She is survived by her mother, Teresa Snyder; sisters, Maggie Snyder and Terri (Fidencio) Snyder; grandmother, Shirley Robinson; niece, Breana; nephews, Jose and Jonah, all of Lebanon; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.