Annie Waltyne Lawson LaFevor

Mrs. LaFevor, age 89, passed away among loved ones Wednesday morning, Nov. 29, 2017 in Murfreesboro. She will be dearly missed for her loving smile and good nature, her faith in God, the pleasure she received from serving others and the countless qualities, which made her a beautiful and remarkable woman. It is because of these same qualities, and our love for her that we choose to celebrate this precious, precious life.

Waltyne was born to the late Walton Worthington Lawson and Vada Elizabeth (Fuson) Lawson, of Smithville, on May 17, 1928. Waltyne, or Tyne, as she was affectionately known, was preceded in death by her adoring husband of 62 years, James William (Jim) LaFevor on June 15, 2006. Theirs was a lifetime of love, which began as children growing up in Watertown. Their lives together encompassed a (partially) secret trip to Georgia in 1944 for an elopement, 23 years of military assignments for Jim, with Tyne, who was always busy as his partner and greatest supporter, living through deployments to Italy during World War II and South Korea during the Korean War, being stationed across the United States, Germany and Okinawa, Japan. These years had also given Tyne the opportunity to volunteer her time and talents to charities, study new cultures and learn new skills such as creating handmade Asian dolls in Okinawa. The years of marriage were kind to them in blessing Tyne and Jim with four healthy children. When asked, what she wanted to do in life, her answer was the same, “I’ve always wanted to me a mother.” She excelled at being a mother and at making a house a home. When not at home with her children, she was the room mom, the band mom, the chaperone mom, the “whatever you need mom,” and without a doubt known for baking the best chocolate chip cookies in the world for her family and friends all over. Her grandchildren were thrilled each time they lifted the lid of the cookie jar to find more cookies had magically appeared, and it was Tyne’s joy to hear the “ting” sound the lid and jar made each time. She’d say “I want them to remember that as part of being at grandma’s.” Her only known disappointment involving her cookies came when her nephew of which she was very fond, requested she not send him more cookies while at marine boot camp. Receiving her well-meaning package had earned him some disciplinary action, but he still contends the cookies were worth the punishment.

With retirement from the U.S. Army in 1966, Murfreesboro offered the physical locality close to family, Watertown, MTSU, and from the first time they attended St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, they had found their church home for the next 51 years. The friendships made at St. Mark’s have been ones of enjoyment, time shared together, mutual admiration and loyalty through the best times, as well as the lows.

In 2012, Tyne’s difficulty with mobility caused her to require assistance from caregivers a few times a week. She began with two caregivers, handpicked with the guidance of a dear friend and a minister from St. Mark’s. What began as a change in her life, which she did not think would be pleasant, turned out to be one of the best experiences of her life. Over the years, the number of caregivers increased to cover her additional hours needed, eventually turning into care 24 hours a day and still able to live in her home. These women are full of life, fun, truly caring, knowledgeable, strong of character, helping others for all of the right reasons and became more than friends… they became part of Miss Tyne’s family and given special places in her heart.

Left to honor Tyne and remember her love are her children, James Richard “Jim” LaFevor, and his wife, Charlotte, of Chattanooga, J. Randall, and his wife, Holly, of LaFevor of Mt.Juliet; daughter, Rochelle and her husband Vic Northrup of Alpharetta, Georgia; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; Andrew and Jenna LaFevor, and daughter, Landry, Brooke Weitz, and son, Skye, Steve and Codye Garfinkle, Leigh Hinebaugh, and children, Andrea, Serenity, Dane and Sean Jr., Tina Hinebaugh, Jake Northrup, Lucas Northrup; lifetime sister and confidant, Nell Hearn Blaylock; sister, Terrellene, and her husband, Doug Johnson; sister-in-law, Irene Lawson; brother, Walt Lawson; and cousins; Bobbye Davis and Jimmy Davis. She is also survived by many endearing nieces and nephews.

In addition to the loss of her darling husband and parents, Tyne was preceded in death by the following loved ones, her daughter, Renee Hinebaugh, in 2016; her brother, Wayne Lawson, in 2016; brother-in-law, Lonnie Blaylock; and her beloved father-in-law and mother-in-law, John Dewey LaFevor and Margie Mai Winfree LaFevor.

The LaFevor family would like to extend our gratitude to the nurses and staff at NHC Murfreesboro for their compassion and loving care shown to Mrs. LaFevor.

Memorials may be made to St. Mark’s United Methodist Church at 1267 N. Rutherford Blvd., Murfreesboro, TN 37130.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.

