Justin David Dodson

This week, we lost a loving young man, a son, a brother, a grandson, a nephew, a cousin, a stepson and a friend.

Born to Denise Dodson Messer May 30, 1989, he was always a caring individual and extremely smart. One of his biggest wants in life was to always see people happy. He wanted to make a difference in people’s lives through positivity and love. His life was cut too short, and he had a lot to offer the world. He can now rest in peace with his mother, Denise, in Heaven, together once again.

He is survived by his grandparents, Dave and Faye Dodson, of Mt. Juliet; brother, Tyler Messer, of Eagleville; uncle, Devin (Kelli) Dodson, of Murfreesboro; aunt, Amy Dodson, of Leavenworth, Kansas; and stepdad, Bob Messer, of Eagleville.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.