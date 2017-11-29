Robbie Corley

Mrs. Corley, age 87, of Watertown, died Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 28, 2017 at Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro.

Born April 29, 1930, she was the daughter of the late William Thomas Borum and Mallissie Rowland Borum.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert L. Corley, on July 7, 2016 and her brother-in-law, Forrest Harvey.

She was a 1948 graduate of Watertown High School and a retired secretary at Watertown Elementary School. Robbie was a member of the Commerce Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Ginger Freeman, and her husband, Jo Jo, of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Micah, Patrick and Kathleen Freeman, Erin (Chandler) Fox, and their son, Easton, of Chattanooga; sister, Virginia Harvey, and her sons, Mike (Buff) Harvey, Bill (Michelle) Harvey, Tim (Susan) Harvey, all of Monroe, Louisiana; sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.

