Patricia Joyce West

Patricia Dickens West passed away Nov. 28, 2017 at age 76.

Mrs. West is survived by her children, Tracey (Jessica) West, Brenda (Bobby) Binnion; grandchildren, Brent (Brandy) Binnion, Beth (Lucky) Duncan, Alyssa West, Matthew West; great-grandchildren, Kalee Binnion, Jaylin Binnion, Alexis Hogan, Jordan Robison, Shania Robison, Christopher Duncan, Caleb Duncan; three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Charles West; sons, Charles Melvin West Jr., Gary Dewayne West; parents, Bethel and Nellie Gentry Dickens; and brothers, Herschel Wilson and Ralph Gentry Dickens.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.