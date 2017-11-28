Emma Corder

Mrs. Corder, age 84, passed away Monday, Nov. 27,2017 at Quality Health Care.

She is survived by her children, Kathy (Ben) Gardenhire, Barbara (Ralph) Crutchfield, Milinda (Edward, Jr.) Burns; sisters, Helen Winfree; Martha N. Winfree; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.

Arrangements are entrusted to J.C. Hellum Funeral Home at 107 Stokes St. in Lebanon, 615-444-4558.

