Betty Lou Peak Robertson Kelley

Mrs. Kelley, age 93, of Lebanon, died Nov. 24, 2017.

Born in Smith County, she was the daughter of the late Jessie McKinley Peak and Maggie Ward Peak. She retired from Robertshaw and was a member of Southside Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, L.J. Kelley; three sons, Tommy, Billy and J.C. Robertson; three brothers, Virgil, Floyd and Clarence Peak; sister, Geraldine Rigsby; and two grandchildren, Angel Hargrove and Luann Porter.

She is survived by her three children, Ray (Sue) Robertson, Betty Jane Sellers, Patricia (Ray) Fleming; 10 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, ligonbobo.com.

