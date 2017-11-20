Roger White

Mr. White, of Lebanon, passed away Nov. 18, 2017 at age 72.

Pallbearers will be Randy White, Billy Bramhall, Rick Payne and Marshall Alford.

The family extends their deepest gratitude to the staff on the second and seventh floors of Saint Thomas Rutherford for their care.

Mr. White was retired from the United States Army.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Kim White; children, Terri (Billy) Bramhall, Angie Larsh, Rachell Toomey, Randy (Katie) White, Ralph (Jodi) Payne, Richard (Kimberly) Payne; grandchildren, John and Matthew Larsh, Danny and Kevin Bramhall, Zaylor and Aza White, Savanna Hamilton, Jaden Toomey, Damien, Maddison, Rilee and Matthew Payne, Wade and Tyler Lepkowski; and sister, Elizabeth Orr.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Earl Roger and Madilyn Shaw White. Arrangements are by Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon, 615-444-9393.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.