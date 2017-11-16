logo

Obituary

Novice ‘Yogi’ Yocum Jr.

Staff Reports • Today at 1:53 PM

The funeral service for Mr. Yocum, conducted by Brother Danny Sellars, is on Saturday, November 18, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. The family will be receiving friends Saturday from 1:30 p.m. until the service at the funeral home. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery will follow the service. Pallbearers will be Ricky Reese, Fred Duggin, Dan Duff and Billy Pritchard.

Yogi Yocum passed away Nov. 15, 2017 at age 70.         

Yogi is survived by his wife, Lora Jean Yocum; son, Novice Kevin Yocum; and five grandchildren. 

He had a lot of friends who loved him, and he loved them. 

He is preceded in death by his mother, Buleah Robbins; father, Novice Yocum Sr.; and brothers, Jack Stevens and Ray Stevens. 

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

