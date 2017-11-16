Novice ‘Yogi’ Yocum Jr.

Yogi Yocum passed away Nov. 15, 2017 at age 70.

Yogi is survived by his wife, Lora Jean Yocum; son, Novice Kevin Yocum; and five grandchildren.

He had a lot of friends who loved him, and he loved them.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Buleah Robbins; father, Novice Yocum Sr.; and brothers, Jack Stevens and Ray Stevens.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

