James Melvin Driver

James Driver passed away Nov. 13, 2017 at age 81.

Mr. Driver was a barber and a member of Fairview Church. He is survived by wife Frances Driver, children Stephen Driver and Karen Love (Steven) Bird, grandchildren Christopher Bird, Katie Heston, and Calvin Bird, cousin Shirley Robinson, and numerous great grandchildren.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

