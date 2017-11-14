Glenda Denney Winfree

Mrs. Winfree, age 75, passed away Monday, Nov. 13, 2017.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Dorris Denney and Marie Baker Denney; and brother, Walter Denney.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Joe Kenneth Winfree; son, Kevin (Tina) Winfree; Sheila (David) Vaden; grandchildren, Taylor (Garrett) Blyly, Drew Vaden; and brothers, Ed (Jimmie) Denney and Cornel (Marla) Denney.

Mrs. Winfree was a member of the Flat Rock Church of Christ and a retired employee with the Wilson County Trustee's Office.

Active pallbearers will be Kevin Winfree, David Vaden, Drew Vaden, Garrett Blyly, Bret Hampton, Brian Bates, Mike Denney and Ricky Denney.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obituary line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

