James Turner Bradford Jr.

Mr. Bradford, age 78, passed away Nov. 11, 2017 surrounded by his family at his home in Mt. Juliet.

Mr. Bradford was a loving husband, father and grandfather and was a good Godly man. He was an active member in Gideons International for many years and served as deacon at Silver Springs Baptist church for 40-pus years. Mr. Bradford was employed with Rudy's Sausage for 33 years and was co-owner in James Meat Co. in Cookeville from 1991-99.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James T. and Ora Marie Bradford.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Betty Bradford; children, Gail (Steve) Burnette, Tawana (Doug) Flatt, Lynn (Tim) Everett, Jim (Dawn) Bradford; sister, Reba (Joe) Duke; grandchildren, Stephanie (George) Neal, Brandon (Rachel) Burnette, Tamara (Jeremy) Smartt, James (Beverley) Flatt, Loree (Josh) Eaker, Christy Everett, J.T. Everett, Kaitlyn Everett, Michaela Everett, Joey Everett, April Everett, Lizzy Everett, David Everett, Isaac Everett, Hannah Bradford, Holden Richmond, Brant (Shelby) Richmond; great-grandchildren, Ora Neal, Helen Neal, Tatum Browning, Kipton Browning, Jacob (Sierra) Smartt, Allie Smartt, Lilly Eaker; great-great-grandchild, Adeline Smartt; niece and nephews, Jeff (Angie) Duke, Jeremy (Shannon) Duke, Lana (Randall) Barton; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International at gideons.org/donate.

Arrangements are by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet at 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, sellarsfuneralservices.com.

